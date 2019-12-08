French President Macron To Hold Meeting On Pensions As Strike Bites

After pensioners across the nation launched strikes, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet ministers involved in his radical reform on December 8. Transport services in Paris and the rest of the country are stopped and only the two driverless lines of the Paris Metro are in operation while national rail operator SNCF warned just one in six high-speed trains would be running. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to unveil full details of the reform to merge the 42 existing pension plans, which could spark more union anger. The second series of strikes have been planned by the demonstrators on Tuesday.

Speaking of the pension reform Prime Minister Philippe said that if the Government does not make a far-reaching reform now, it will be done more brutally by some other Government in the future. He claimed that the reforms will provide justice to women, farmers, and career-changers.

Unions vow to continue strikes against single pension system

Yet Philippe Martinez, leader of the hardline CGT union has vowed to keep up until the withdrawal of the reform plan. The single-pension system would force millions of people in both the public and private sectors to work well beyond the official retirement age of 62 said the Unions. According to the interior ministry, at least 8,00,000 took part in rallies around the country on December 5. Likewise, the international Eurostar and Thalys rail services have been hit by cancellations. There is an additional threat from "yellow vests" who raised against the soaring prices in 2018 and have sought to use the momentum of the strike movement and held a fresh protest in Paris and other cities on Saturday.

France is paralyzed with protests

Commuters are likely to be hurdled and stopped due to the week's ongoing demonstrations. Three main rail unions called for the strike to be stepped up on Monday in a joint statement. Transilien, the operator of the Paris region rail network, warned of severe shortages on Monday. The world-famous Louvre Museum said some rooms would be closed due to the strikes, while the landmark exhibition of painter El Greco at the Grand Palais was closed. The Paris Opera and several theatres in the capital have cancelled performances.

