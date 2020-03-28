From Hostels To Train Coaches: Unique Quarantine Facilities Across The Globe

As the number of infected coronavirus patients increasing rapidly, there has also been an increased need for facilities to quarantine oneself in. In a bid to increase capacity for isolation facilities, several hotels, hostels and train coaches have turned into quarantine hubs. The virus has affected almost 199 countries and territories around the globe and government authorities have stepped up its efforts to install quarantine facilities to house ever-rising coronavirus patients.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, dozen of hotels received Peruvian nationals and others after returning to Peru during the state of emergency called by the government of President Martin Vizcarra. As per reports, the Peruvian Hotel Society is hosting a joint program with the government in a bid to help incoming arrivals to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entering Peru. While speaking to an international media outlet, Peru hotel union said that the government is paying only minimal costs for rooms and food, with a base cost for every person independently to the hotel they are hosted in.

To deal with the deadly outbreak, the Indian government has also stepped up its effort to install new quarantine facilities across the nation. The Indian Railways has identified the new hostel building of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project training institutes in Gujarat’s Vadodara for creating a backup quarantine centre. According to the Ministry of Railways, the centre includes 168 rooms with 334 beds and 12 big common rooms.

Train coaches transformed into quarantine facilities

The Indian Railways, which has suspended its passenger services amid 21-day lockdown, is also likely to transform its coaches into quarantine facilities to help the state governments. As per reports, the railways is planning to turn the existing coached into wards where people who need to be quarantines can be placed with medical facilities and food being provided to them within the coach. The coaches and cabins will be used as hospitals on wheels with consultation rooms, medical store, ICU and pantry.

In a bid ‘to show support’ to the doctors who are currently fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak on the frontlines, the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn, OYO has also opened its hotels and homes to provide all medical practitioners with a free stay in the United States. The Delhi government, on the other hand, announced that three hotels in Delhi will also have quarantine facilities. Earlier this month, London’s Mayor also announced that hundreds of cities homeless will be housed in hotels in order to self-isolate them.

