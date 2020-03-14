The Debate
Twinkle Khanna 'finds Love In The Time Of Corona' With Her Daughter

Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Twitter and shared a heartfelt post with her daughter where the two can be seen indulging in a reading session. Check it out

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
twinkle khanna

Popular author and columnist Twinkle Khanna shared a photo on her social media along with her daughter and expressed how today's troubled times should only motivate people to make the most out of it. Check out her post below -

Also read: Twinkle Khanna posts a regular selfie after hiding her 'uni-brow'

Twinkle Khanna's heartfelt post

Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter and shared a photo along with her daughter Nitara. Both Nitara and Twinkle Khanna can be seen engrossed reading their respective books. In the caption, Twinkle Khanna expressed that there is nothing better than lying down with her daughter, engrossed reading their own books, but still be together. She ended the post with '#LoveInTheTimeOfCorona', referencing to the pandemic which has taken over the world. Check out her tweet below - 

Also read: Twinkle Khanna sneaks away from paps with paper sheet; asks to wait for big reveal

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares a post on how locals in Mumbai are trying to “burn” coronavirus

The former actor Twinkle Khanna also took to her Twitter recently and expressed that the recent Coronavirus pandemic should be considered as a reset button. She expressed that with a global pandemic, people are realizing what is important to them and thus not chasing unnecessary things in life. She concluded saying that keeping loved ones together and the world at a distance is the biggest realization one can have during these crucial times. 

Also read: Twinkle Khanna's hilarious reaction on Akshay Kumar's helicopter stunt in 'Sooryavanshi

Also read: From Katrina Kaif to Twinkle Khanna, this is how Bollywood celebrated Women's Day

 

 

First Published:
