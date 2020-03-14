Twinkle Khanna 'finds Love In The Time Of Corona' With Her Daughter

Popular author and columnist Twinkle Khanna shared a photo on her social media along with her daughter and expressed how today's troubled times should only motivate people to make the most out of it. Check out her post below -

Twinkle Khanna's heartfelt post

Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter and shared a photo along with her daughter Nitara. Both Nitara and Twinkle Khanna can be seen engrossed reading their respective books. In the caption, Twinkle Khanna expressed that there is nothing better than lying down with her daughter, engrossed reading their own books, but still be together. She ended the post with '#LoveInTheTimeOfCorona', referencing to the pandemic which has taken over the world. Check out her tweet below -

Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together.The greed to capture this moment of joy,to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time,was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona pic.twitter.com/u3oVLjopEn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 13, 2020

The former actor Twinkle Khanna also took to her Twitter recently and expressed that the recent Coronavirus pandemic should be considered as a reset button. She expressed that with a global pandemic, people are realizing what is important to them and thus not chasing unnecessary things in life. She concluded saying that keeping loved ones together and the world at a distance is the biggest realization one can have during these crucial times.

This can also be seen as a reset button. Time to think about what we need versus what we chase. Learning to keep our loved ones close and the world at a distance is the silver lining to this spiky, black cloud. #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 14, 2020

