G20 Leaders Agree To Strengthen WHO For Faster Approval Of COVID Vaccines: Piyush Goyal

The Group of Twenty (G20) leaders have jointly agreed to make efforts towards strengthening the World Health Organisation (WHO) process for fatser approval of COVID-19 vaccines at the just-concluded global summit in Italy, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said at a special briefing from Rome. Speaking of Rome Declaration, India's Sherpa to G20 Summit said that the communique gave a very strong message under the health section where the leaders have agreed that COVID immunisation is a "global public good." He also added that the decision came after the mutual recognition of WHO-approved vaccines were deemed to be "safe and efficacious" and will be accepted, subject to national laws of the particular country.

The leaders at the G20 Summit, including PM Modi, acknowledged the harrowing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and noted the challenges faced in the past two waves. However, as per ANI, the leaders jointly asserted that they will continue to fight against the common enemy "together". Notably, the leaders also adopted the Rome Declaration after "over five days of extensive negotiations" until it was agreed by all the stakeholders, the MEA said in a statement.

"It has been agreed that everybody will help to optimise the processes and procedures of the WTO for vaccine approval and emergency use authorisation and will also be strengthened, the WHO will be strengthened so that they can do recognition of vaccines faster," Goyal said at the press briefing, as mentioned by the MEA release.

The G20 leaders also agreed to extend the Debts Suspension Service Initiative, so that vulnerable countries and low-income countries are not debt-crippled or burdened with repayment fears "at this critical time", Goyal said. The two-day long G20 summit ended on 31 October after which the leaders embarked upon a journey to Glasgow to attend the much-awaited COP26 Climate Change Summit. It is to mention that Goyal was a vital part of the prime-ministerial delegation to Rome alongside Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

Energy and climate remained 'center stage' of discussion

As per Goyal, energy and climate remained the "center stage" of discussions at the G20 Summit. "India and many other developing countries pushed for safeguarding the interests of the developing world. We were also joined by the developed countries to increase the ambition from the current levels of commitment and active interest that the developed world has shown in terms of providing technology and affordable finance at low interest or grant-based finance, long tenure finance," the Union Minister said at the press briefing. Notably, for the first time ever, the G20 leaders have identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production, along with the provision of finance and technology, as "critical enablers" for achieving climate goals, he added.

