IPL: The Star-studded Playing XI That Took The Tournament By Storm From 2010 To 2019

The 2010s are drawing to a close and looking back, it is really striking to see how far the gentlemen's game has come. The Decision Review System, the improved helmets, the evolved bat design - all of these were only a very minuscule part of the changes the game has gone through. The IPL was not a stranger to such growth either and over the last decade, it grew into becoming one of the biggest sporting properties in the world. While the BCCI can be credited for a lot of the IPL's success, it would be nothing without the contributions of the players who make the tournament what it is. In celebration of the decade that has gone by, we present to you - The IPL Playing XI of the 2010s.

2010s Playing XI

1. Chris Gayle (overseas)

The 'Universe Boss' has scored 4313 runs since 2010, including a high score of 175* and 6 hundreds. He won the Orange Cap twice.

2. David Warner (overseas)

Warner led SRH to their maiden title in 2016 and has taken the Orange Cap home on three occasions. In the 2010s, Warner scored 4543 runs, which includes four hundreds.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli became RCB's regular skipper in 2013 and although he could not get a trophy, he achieved some quite impossible-looking feats. In 2016, he scored 973 runs in 16 matches with 4 unbelievable hundreds. In the 2010s, Kohli scored 5001 runs with five hundreds.

4. Rohit Sharma (vice-captain)

Rohit became the regular Mumbai Indians skipper in the middle of the 2013 season and ended up winning four IPLs with the team. In the 2010s, Rohit scored 4132 runs with one hundred.

5. Hardik Pandya

Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 but in an almost unrealistic manner, established himself as one of MI and India's most important all-rounders. Since his debut, Pandya has made 1068 runs with a high score of 91. He has also taken 42 wickets.

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja became an indispensable part of the Indian setup in this decade and his spectacular performances in the IPL made him one of CSK's most-important core members. In the 2010s, Jadeja scored 1497 runs and took 102 wickets.

7. MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper)

India's Captain Cool saw his best years in the 2010s and led CSK to three IPL triumphs. In the 2010s, Dhoni scored 3686 runs and effected 122 dismissals behind the stumps.

8. Sunil Narine (overseas)

Narine's mystery spin took the IPL by a storm when he made his debut in 2012. He also has the honour of making the fastest IPL fifty in 2017. Since 2012, Narine has scored 771 runs and taken a whopping 122 wickets.

9. Amit Mishra

Although Amit Mishra's presence in the Indian XI kept fluctuating, the IPL's second-highest wicket-taker stayed consistent in the tournament over the years. In the 2010s, he has taken 132 wickets with best figures of 4/9.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Just like Hardik Pandya, Bumrah did not even play the entire decade but ended up becoming a fear-instilling bowler who is currently considered as one of the best bowlers in the world. Since his debut in 2013, Bumrah has taken 82 wickets with best figures of 3/7.

11. Lasith Malinga

The IPL's leading wicket-taker of all-time remained a dominant figure through most of the decade. Even when his form seemed to have dipped, Malinga made a comeback and ended up winning Mumbai their fourth trophy in a very tight last over in 2019. In the 2010s, Malinga took 152 wickets with best figures of 5/13.

