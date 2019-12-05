Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: 5 ODIs Where Teams Lost After Facing The 'Gabbar' Storm

Over the last decade, the Indian team's 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan has made quite an image for himself with his explosive innings at the top of the order. The southpaw made his ODI debut in 2010 and has never looked back since, accumulating 5480 runs in the process. Today, on the occasion of his 34th birthday, let us take a look at some of his fastest ODI innings.

Shikhar Dhawan: Top 5 fastest innings in ODI cricket

1) 100 off 85 balls vs Ireland, 2015

This innings came in India's 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Ireland at Hamilton. India were chasing in that game and Dhawan got India off to flier along with Rohit Sharma as the duo put on a mammoth 174-run partnership. Dhawan got to his 100 on the 84th ball and got out in the very next delivery. He played those innings with a strike rate of 117.64.

2) 114 off 94 balls vs South Africa, 2013

This innings came in the Champions Trophy of 2013 that India won. Dhawan opened with Rohit Sharma and stitched another vital partnership of 127. His innings of 114 contained twelve fours and one six, helping India reach a formidable 331. He reached his hundred in 80 balls and played the innings with a strike rate of 121.27.

3) 143 off 115 balls vs Australia, 2019

As the Australians visited India, Dhawan helped India get to a very defendable total of 358. Partnering with Rohit for 193 runs, Dhawan made 143 off just 115 balls. His innings had him hitting 18 fours and 3 sixes. Dhawan got to his 100 in 97 balls and accelerated later, ending up with a strike rate of 124.34.

4) 119 off 95 balls vs West Indies, 2013

India were hosting the Windies in the third ODI at Mohali in the 2013 home bilateral series. Dhawan took the Player-of-the-Match home because of his spectacular 119 at the top of the order. His innings consisted of 20 fours and no maximums. He got to his hundred in 73 balls and ended up with a strike rate of 125.26.

5) 132 off 90 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2017

This hundred came in a low-scoring encounter against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. India were chasing SL's minuscule 216 and Dhawan led from the front, blasting an unbeaten 132 off 90 balls. He and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten and put up 197 runs together as India won the match. In this match, Dhawan hit 20 fours and 3 sixes. He reached his hundred in 71 balls and his final strike rate was 146.66.

