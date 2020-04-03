Zoom App Vulnerability And Safety Concerns: Company Promises To Boost Security

Video conferencing app Zoom has seen a massive explosion in users over the last couple of weeks as users from every part of the world began embracing a new era of working from home. The app has remained a popular choice amongst professionals for a host of collaborative functions and other features. However, its security protection is now in question.

Also Read | How To Get Curfew Pass Online For Services Providing Essential Goods In Delhi?

Zoom app vulnerability

The Computer Emergency Response Team of India, the national cyber-security agency, cautioned against the cyber vulnerability of using the video conferencing app Zoom, which is being used by around 200 million users on a daily basis during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has given an advisory which talks about the safety measures for both the operator and users. It has revealed that unguarded usage of the video calling app can be vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which involves leakage of sensitive office information to cybercriminals.

The advisory said that in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many companies have allowed their employees and staff members to work from home where online communication channels including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Teams for Education, Slack, Cisco WebEx etc are being used to conduct remote meetings and webinars.

Also Read | Why Is WhatsApp Status Trimmed To 15 Seconds & How Long Will This Change Last?

How can users enhance Zoom security?

The agency added that the insecure usage of the platform can be exploited by cybercriminals who can go on to access sensitive information including meeting details and conversations. It also spoke about the measures which can be undertaken to enhance the security of these online meetings. This included keeping the Zoom application patched, and updated. It also advised users on setting a strong, difficult-to-guess and unique passwords before holding any meetings or webinars.

It also suggested that operators disable the 'Join before host' function which actually allows anyone to continue with the meeting even if the actual host is missing. The feature also makes them a host for being the first person to join the meeting, allowing them full control over the app.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

Zoom app to direct efforts on boosting security

The video conferencing app has just announced that it will freeze product development and begin to concentrate on boosting the security of its products and services after major high-profile cases of security were made known.

Zoom App Founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan recently revealed in a post that the company witnessed 200 million daily users throughout this month, which is a massive growth from 10 million daily users in December, last year. He further admitted that efforts in securing the platform had not seen the same scale of growth, and pledged to work on improving its security going forward.

Zoom app download

To download and install the Zoom application on your PC, click on the link here. This will take you to the Download Center. Now click on the ‘Download’ button under “Zoom Client For Meetings”. The web browser will automatically start downloading when you start or join your first Zoom Meeting; however, it will be downloaded manually as you click on the ‘Download’ button.

You can also download a Zoom Mobile app using the link above. Once you’re on the page, simply scroll down to the “Zoom Mobile Apps” section and you will be able to download the app for your respective platform.

Also Read | Why Is NEFT Not Working Today? Banking Customers Report Issues On Twitter

Image credits: Unsplash | Allie Smith