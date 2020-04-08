How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

Zoom is a widely popular video conferencing platform which has seen a massive explosion in users over the last couple of weeks, as users from every part of the world began embracing a new era of working from home after the coronavirus pandemic. The app has remained a popular choice amongst professionals for a host of collaborative functions and other features.

However, as easy-to-use and universal the platform is, the service does come with its share of problems. The app's security protection has been in question recently which has also impacted consumers' confidence in the video conferencing app, with certain users wanting to deactivate Zoom app and try out other options. So in this guide, we will show you how you can do that in a few simple steps.

How to delete Zoom account?

Step 1: Sign in to the Zoom web portal on this link.

Step 2: Go to ‘Account Management’ and click on ‘Account Profile’.

Step 3: Now, select ‘Terminate My Account’.

Image credits: Zoom

Step 4: Click ‘Yes’ to confirm that you want to terminate your Zoom account.

Image credits: Zoom

Following these steps will log you out of your Zoom account and you will be redirected to the company homepage and a brief message will confirm that your account termination was successful.

Image credits: Zoom

How can users enhance Zoom security?

CERT-In had recently released an advisory on Zoom’s vulnerability and stated that the insecure usage of the platform can be exploited by cybercriminals who can go on to access sensitive information including the meeting details and the conversations. It also discussed the measures which can be undertaken to enhance the security of these online meetings which involved keeping the Zoom application patched and updated. It also suggested that users should set up a strong, difficult-to-guess and unique password before conducting any meetings or webinars.

The advisory further suggested that the operators should disable the 'Join before host' function which allows anyone to continue with the meeting even if the actual host is not present. The function also makes them a host for being the first person to join the meeting, allowing them full control over the app.

Image credits: Unsplash | Allie Smith