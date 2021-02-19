German Prince Sues Son For Selling Family Castle To Govt For Just €1: Report

German Prince Ernst August has launched a legal campaign against his own son, accusing him of handing over Royal properties to the state for a mere Rs. 88. According to Daily Mail, the German Royal has sued his son Ernst August Junior for "going behind his back" and transferring the properties, which he gifted him between 2004 and 2007, to the government for just one Euro. The report suggests that Ernst August Junior sold the properties to the government because it was costing him millions in maintenance.

'Gross ingratitude'

According to the report, 37-year-old Ernst August Junior had sold Marienburg castle to the state in 2018, years before his father decided to take him to court. Ernst August Junior has said that it will help preserve the Gothic palace for the public, as each year more than 2,00,000 visitors drop by to see the historic property. However, the 66-year-old Prince of Hanover now wants the properties back, citing "gross ingratitude" in the court papers filed this week.

Meanwhile, the German parliament has already taken steps to renovate the palace and has passed a bill worth £12 million for the purpose. The government has given more than 100 paintings and artefacts to a museum and an art foundation since then. According to the report, the German government has so far given away £7 million worth of paintings and artefacts to Hanover's state museum and an art foundation

Prince Ernst August has reportedly accused his son of taking some family paintings, sculptures, and antique coaches from a library and a museum for his own use. Prince Ernst August, who is a distant cousin of England's Queen Elizabeth II, has also alleged that his son has been cut-off and forced to live in an Austrian forest lodge without financial help from the Royal family. Ernst Junior is confident that the court will dismiss his father's case.

