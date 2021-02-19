'Coming 2 America': Here's What You Can Expect From Prince Akeem's Next Adventure

Coming To America will now have a sequel after 32 years titled Coming to America 2 aka Coming 2 America. The sequel which will release on March 5 will see the return of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as Prince Akeem and Semmi, respectively, from the first film. Here's what you can expect with Prince Akeem's next adventure to America on the big screen.

Coming To America sequel updates

The original Coming to America film was released on June 29, 1988. The film's plot is about Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) an African American prince on the search for a bride after his parents are arranging a partner for him. Prince Akeem embarks on an adventure with his best friend Semmi and goes to Queens, New York to stay in a rented place. Upon arrival to New York, Akeem crosses paths with the beautiful Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), who is everything Akeem has been looking for.

The film became largely successful for its distinct portrayal of African American ethnicities and grossed over $288 million worldwide. The sequel Coming to America 2, will be releasing on March 5, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries globally. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Coming to America 2 cast: Old and New Faces

Comedian and actor Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Prince Akeem in the sequel and will portray a newly crowned "King Akeem". Arsenio Hall will reprise his role as Akeem’s right-hand man, Semmi. Additional stars from the first movie returning for the sequel are Shari Headley as Queen Lisa, James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Louie Anderson as Maurice, and Garcelle Beauvais. Madge Sinclair who played Queen Aoleon Joffer died in 1995.

The old cast members will be joined by new faces this time around with Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle, Wesley Snipes as General Izzi, Leslie Jones as Mary Junson, Tracy Morgan as Uncle Reem, Rotimi as Idi Izzi, KiKi Layne as Meeka, Nomzamo Mbatha as Mirembe, and Teyana Taylor as Bopoto. Eddie’s daughter, Bella Murphy, stars as Omma. The sequel will be directed by Craig Brewer (Footloose, The Legend of Tarzan), with a script penned by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Black-ish series creator Kenya Barris.

Coming to America 2 plot details

In this film, Akeem no longer remains a prince, as he now prepares to take over Zamunda as King Akeem. According to distributor Paramount Pictures, the sequel follows former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) as he is set to become King of Zamunda. He discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honouring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again.

