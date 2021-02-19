Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Lose All Honorary Titles, Confirms Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will lose all their honourary titles and Royal patronages, the Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. According to a press release, all military titles and Royal patronages of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will be returned to Queen Elizabeth II before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

This comes after the Queen spoke with Harry and Meghan regarding their return to the Royal Family, where they reportedly confirmed to her that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.," the statement added.

A Buckingham Palace statement on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ➡️https://t.co/nl7RiZmGiZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2021

The decision comes following a 12-month review that was agreed upon after Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as working members of The Royal Family. Harry and Meghan officially stepped down at the end of March 2020 and moved to California along with their son Archie.

What titles do they lose?

Following military and Commonwealth and charitable associations will return to the Queen - The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the Royal National Theatre, and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

