German Zoo May Have To Feed Animals To Each Other Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

One of the zoos in Germany has admitted that they might have to feed animals to each other to stay afloat after the association urged Chancellor Angela Merkel for 100 million euros to survive through the coronavirus crisis. Neumünster Zoo director Verena Kaspari told a local daily that they have already listed the animals they have to slaughter first.

Since Neumünster belongs to an association and not entitled to receive financial assistance from the state emergency fund for small businesses, the zoo is left with fewer options for survival. Without disclosing the animals listed for slaughter, Kaspari said that the “unpleasant” option of killing the animals won’t solve the financial problem of the zoo.

The zoo director projected a loss of $200,000 during the spring as the social distancing measures and lockdowns to contain the pandemic has hit zoos hard on the financial front. She highlighted that seals and penguins need large quantities of fresh fish on a daily basis and the staff would prefer to euthanize them rather than let them starve. She added that the zoo, at the worst, would have to feed some of the animals to others.

After Germany announced nationwide lockdown to contain the virus spread, businesses and industries went into hibernation disrupting the supply chain. However, Germany's national zoo association said that zoos can not go into complete hibernation as the animals are needed to be looked after and fed daily.

Recession in Germany

Germany is currently going through a recession and is likely to last until the middle of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said in its report on economic development that several factors including the collapse of global demand, interruption in supply chains, changes in consumer behaviour, and uncertainty among investors are having a massive impact on the economy. The government expects the economic recovery in the second half of the year after the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

