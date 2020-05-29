Germany Reports 741 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 182,450

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Germany has recently reported 741 new positive COVID-19 cases. As per reports, Germany now has 182,450 positive coronavirus cases and a death toll of 8,450. According to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database, Germany has the eighth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Social distancing measures extended

As per reports, Germany has announced that it will be extending social distancing measures till June 29 in an effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Both federal and state authorities will be working together and taking joint decisions regarding the easing of lockdown restrictions which have helped Germany to deal with the outbreak with a relatively low number of deaths in the last two months.

As per reports, the maintenance to a sufficient amount of intensive care capacities has been the bedrock of Germany’s fight against the deadly coronavirus. Germany currently has 32,466 intensive care beds that are solely for treating COVID-19 patients. The German government has revealed that it wishes to lift travel restrictions for 31 European countries from June 15. According to reports, this date was tentatively decided upon given the improving coronavirus situation across European nations.

According to reports, the lifting of travel warning by Germany could be a signal which would be followed by cross-border summer trips. The announcement would align with the holiday season in Europe. The draft from the Federal Foreign Office also said that the revival of tourism was of extreme importance to the German travel industry and the economic stability of the respective destination.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic that first originated in Wuhan, China late last year has infected at least 5,814,885 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 360,412. Europe has been one of the worst-hit continents, countries like Spain and Italy had previously become a hotspot for the virus.

