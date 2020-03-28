Germany Reports 6,294 New Coronavirus Cases Within 24 Hours, Total Toll At 53,340

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 15 per cent in the last 24 hours after 6,294 new cases were reported according to Robert Koch Institute, which is the country’s infectious disease and control center, that gave the official numbers. Germany now has a total of 53,340 confirmed coronavirus cases and 395 deaths, as per reports.

While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation, German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Germans to be patient and reportedly said that the current social distancing measures will remain in place for a longer time. Merkel reportedly said that she wants to assure the people that she knows how difficult the restrictions on personal contacts are, which are currently in place for everyone and that each and everyone is a key piece in the battle against the virus.

READ: In Reversal, Trump Uses Defense Production Act For Coronavirus Aid

Infections doubling about every 5.5 days

She added that the number of infections is doubling about every 5.5 days, which is an improvement, compared to a doubling, which was happening every two days in the beginning. However, that period must be closer to every 10 days if the health care system is not to be overwhelmed, as per reports.

Taking into account Germany’s economic situation, Merkel said that she understands the anxiety people have about Germany’s economic situation and that no one can say with certainty how long this difficult time is going to last. Meanwhile, citizens and businesses in Germany that have been left in dire straits by the coronavirus crisis will soon get help from the state, after the upper house of parliament approved an unprecedented aid package, as per reports.

READ: Trump Says Will Speak With Xi Jinping As US Overtakes China With Most Coronavirus Cases

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of number of cases. Germany is about to unveil new measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus, in what analysts are describing as a “game-changer” for a country that’s the leader of fiscal prudence, as per reports.

(Pic Credit: AP)

READ: WATCH: Pak PM Imran Khan Inspects Coronavirus Protective Suits Donated By Chinese Company

READ: In Reversal, Trump Uses Defense Production Act For Coronavirus Aid