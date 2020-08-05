COVID-19: Germany Lifts Travel Warning For Top Tourism Destinations In Turkey

Recently Germany has lifted travel warning against four Turkish seaside provinces, which reportedly have low cases of coronavirus infection. This step is seen as to revive the dipping tourism sector between Germany and Turkey. According to media reports German foreign ministry has dropped warning against travel to Antalya, Izmir, Muğla, and Aydin, these are famous tourist destinations on the Mediterranean, where COVID-19 cases are less.

According to International media reports, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Turkey has focused on hygiene in these four areas in order to allow safe tourism. Tourists arriving from Germany have to show a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours before leaving Germany to Turkish authority. In the month of June, the Government of Germany had decided to lift international travel warning only for European Union nations Schengen-associated countries but extended it for all other countries, including Turkey till the end of August.

The list came in June in which European Union had decided to exclude Turkey and the United States with other countries recommended for nonessential travel. Turkey was not happy with the list and had called Germany and the bloc for a reversal, citing measures taken to combat the pandemic as well as its efforts and successes.

German-Turkey relation

According to reports, three million Germans out of 80 million German inhabitants have a Turkish ethnic background and the Turkish coastal area historically is among the most popular tourist destination for Germans of all ethnicities. According to the German Travel Association, in 2019 Turkey was the second most popular tourist destination for Germans after Spain, nearly 5 million German tourists traveled to Turkey that year. Opening one of the German’s favorite tourist destinations will boost the tourism sector.

