Germany To Seal Its Borders With France, Austria, And Switzerland To Prevent COVID-19

Germany is all set to seal its borders with France, Austria, and Switzerland which will be effective from March 15, according to German-based media. According to the reports, free movement of goods will remain and commuters only will be allowed to cross borders for work. Sealing of borders was not only incorporated to contain the deadly Coronavirus but also to prevent panic bulk purchases by foreigners, that was reportedly causing supply problems in areas around the borders. According to the official figures, Germany reportedly has total 5,620 confirmed Coronavirus cases with 11 deaths and 1,021 new cases.

Police to enforce new move

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed for the new move that will be enforced by the police along with the country’s regional leaders, as per reports. Berlin and Cologne reportedly decided to shutter all bars, clubs, cinemas, theatres, and concert halls with immediate effect in order to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The capital and many states are shutting schools next week until the end of the Easter holidays. Merkel reportedly said that it is expected that 70 per cent of the country's population is likely to be infected.

“Unlimited” stimulus to companies

In a bid to provide assurance to businesses, Germany promised “unlimited” stimulus to companies hit by the Coronavirus pandemic as a part of the help package worth at least 550 billion euros. In a televised address on March 13, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz tried to highlight the most important message from the government saying there is no upper limit to the credit offered by KfW, the state-owned development bank.

Scholz said the federal government will do everything possible to combat the crisis and steer the country well through this difficult time. He added that the country is very well positioned to master this crisis after Germany announced its biggest postwar help package.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier promised that the federal government will not fail because of a lack of money or political will. Altmaier said that the announced package of 500 billion euros, which is bigger than the help offered during the global financial crisis of 2008, was just for “starters” and will “reload” if necessary.

