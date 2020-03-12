Bundesliga Season Could Be Called Off With Rising Cases Of Coronavirus In Germany

The Bundesliga 2019-20 season might also get suspended following the Coronavirus outbreak around the world. Bundesliga's second division side, Hannover confirmed that one of their players has been tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, Hannover released the statement stating that their defender Timo Hubers has been asked to take quarantine at home after catching the deadly virus. Following the event, the German Football Federation (DFB) are expected to set up an immediate meeting with all the Bundesliga clubs to discuss the future of the league.

Coronavirus in Germany: League can get suspended

According to multiple sources, the on-going Bundesliga season might be called off like other top-tier leagues around Europe. Suspending the season remains the only option as the league has already ruled out the option to postpone it considering the tight international schedule ahead this year. However, for now, Bundesliga games will be held behind closed doors with no fans. As it stands, defending champions Bayern Munich are on top of the table with Dortmund second to them.

Coronavirus in Germany: Major outbreak expected

As per reports, more than 1,600 people have been affected by the virus in Germany and three deaths have been declared. Angela Merkel, Germany's Chancellor, declared that up to 70 percent of their population can get affected by the virus. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus and Serie A has been suspended until further notice. The NBA in the United States of America has also suspended its season due to the Coronavirus epidemic. Two Europa League games have been postponed till further notice.

Current coronavirus precautions in Europe's top five leagues:



La Liga: All games behind closed doors

Ligue 1: Limited to 1,000 fans

Serie A: Suspended until April 3rd

Bundesliga: Multiple games behind closed doors

Premier League: No pre-match handshakes pic.twitter.com/IbblgNFfUO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2020

