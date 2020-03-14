The Debate
COVID-19: Foot-operated Taps Lauded As 'brilliant Idea' To Prevent Transfer Of Germs

Rest of the World News

Twitter user posted an image of a foot-operated tap which is hailed as “brilliant idea” during the times of coronavirus outbreak when people abstain from touch.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
foot-operated

From greetings without touch to constant awareness about keeping hands clean, the scare due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has led people to take all precautions to contain the spread. Recently, as people are started mentioning the excessive loss of water along with hand sanitizers being out of stock, one Twitter user posted an image of a foot-operated tap which is hailed as “brilliant idea”, especially during these times. While some doctors have also said that such taps are in use for more than two decades in the operation theatres, the Twitter users called it “great in COVID-19 days”. 

Further explaining the functioning of the “unique” taps, the Twitter user wrote, “The foot-tap is on-demand; not on - stays-on - manual-off. You get to control the flow's on and off using your foot. As long as your foot is on the pedal, it stays on. Take the foot off, water... ... flow stops. It makes perfect sense...”

Read - Donald Trump Supports Bill Initiated By Democrats To Fight Coronavirus

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,824 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,100 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 11 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 5,436.

Netizens hail the idea

Calling for foot-operated taps to be a norm “everywhere”, the netizens were seen hailing the idea. Some internet users even started mentioning certain areas where the taps are already in place while others thought of it as “eco-friendly” and “hygienic” because no touching is involved.

Read -  Denmark Closes Borders To Foreigners For One Month Amid Coronavirus Scare

Read - Netflix Temporarily Suspends All Production In US & Canada Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Read - Virender Sehwag Issues Message For Those Who Notice Coronavirus Symptoms; Appeals To Them

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

