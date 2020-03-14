COVID-19: Foot-operated Taps Lauded As 'brilliant Idea' To Prevent Transfer Of Germs

From greetings without touch to constant awareness about keeping hands clean, the scare due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has led people to take all precautions to contain the spread. Recently, as people are started mentioning the excessive loss of water along with hand sanitizers being out of stock, one Twitter user posted an image of a foot-operated tap which is hailed as “brilliant idea”, especially during these times. While some doctors have also said that such taps are in use for more than two decades in the operation theatres, the Twitter users called it “great in COVID-19 days”.

Really useful and innovative foot operation for taps in the washroom (at a client's office). Works brilliantly to use water only when needed, which is more hygienic and easier to operate than other modes! pic.twitter.com/uphG1VPB9I — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 12, 2020

Further explaining the functioning of the “unique” taps, the Twitter user wrote, “The foot-tap is on-demand; not on - stays-on - manual-off. You get to control the flow's on and off using your foot. As long as your foot is on the pedal, it stays on. Take the foot off, water... ... flow stops. It makes perfect sense...”

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,824 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,100 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 11 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 5,436.

Netizens hail the idea

Calling for foot-operated taps to be a norm “everywhere”, the netizens were seen hailing the idea. Some internet users even started mentioning certain areas where the taps are already in place while others thought of it as “eco-friendly” and “hygienic” because no touching is involved.

Brilliant share Arif — Daksh (@indianterrain) March 12, 2020

Great in the covid -19 days — विजय पाराशर (@vijayparashar12) March 12, 2020

This could be the norm everywhere — 𝕲𝖚𝖗𝖚 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖓𝖔 🇮🇳 (@spinesurgeon) March 12, 2020

I always thought of having such a thing at home. Great find — Vikas Singh (@weekasing) March 12, 2020

Also no hand touching involved. GreAt. It should be in all public washrooms — Shalini Sharma (@shaliniharnot) March 12, 2020

Eco friendly! You don’t need to run water while soaping hands, which is what most people tend to do! — Jermina (@JerminaMenon) March 13, 2020

They have it in italy as well. I've found it very hygienic especially in times of coronavirus - you never know who touched the faucet before you! — Chandra can neither confirm nor deny that he (@NCResq) March 12, 2020

