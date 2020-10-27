Germany Warns Of 'immediate Consequences' If Thai King Breached Law Amid Protests

Germany has warned of “immediate consequences” if Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is found to have violated the law on its soil while protesters gathered in thousands outside its embassy in Bangkok on October 26. In the latest development of Germany ramping up its campaign to lead changes in the monarchy, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said in a news conference that the government has been regularly monitoring the happenings that took place involving the Thai king.

This came after reportedly demonstrators submitted a letter questioning the legal credibility of the Thai king in the European nation. The protesters have also requested the German government to launch an investigation to find out if the monarch has exercised his royal authority during his stay in Germany which is in violation of the country’s law. The petition, according to protest organisers, is reportedly meant to mark Thailand’s return “to the path of truthful constitutional monarchy.” As per the Associated Press report, the German Foreign Minister has assured saying that “If there are things we consider to be illegal, that will have immediate consequences.”

"Of course we are following the developments in Thailand, that there are demonstrations and people taking to the streets for their rights, and of course I also have an eye on the Thai king's actions in Germany," Maas told reporters.

Protesters criticise Thai parliament

The pro-democracy protesters assembled outside the German Embassy to appeal its Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration to probe the Thai king’s exercise of power during his extended stays in Bavaria. These demonstrators reportedly criticised their own Thai parliament that had started a special two-day session earlier on October 26 to acknowledge the political tensions roiling in the nation. Protesters are also demanding the resignation of Thailand Prime Minister along with constitutional changes.

As per the Associated Press, the demonstrators who were anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000, believe that the Thai king currently wields an inordinate level of power in a nation which is normally a democracy under a constitutional monarchy. However, this sudden wave of criticism and scrutiny of the monarch in Thailand has been reportedly unprecedented because in the nation the royal constitution is considered sacrosanct.

The demonstrations have also prompted the royalists to stage counter-rallies while demeaning the protests for raising the issue. This has further intensified the risk of confrontation. The German government, meanwhile, has showcased receptiveness to the demands of protesters who are asking for an investigation. The Thai King is currently in Bangkok but reportedly spends most of his time in Germany.

Image credits: AP

