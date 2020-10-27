Thailand Protesters Appeal Germany To Probe Into King Maha Vajiralongkorn's Actions

Amid a special ongoing session of the Thai parliament, pro-democracy protesters have decided to expand their demands and seek a German probe against King Maha Vajiralongkorn. As per reports, Thailand protesters on Monday, October 26 marched to the German Embassy and appealed the Angela Merkel government to investigate if King Maha Vajiralongkorn was ruling Thailand from German soil during his extended trips to Bavaria.

Protesters appeal to Angela Merkel's administration

The Thai government was recently forced to call an emergency two-day session of parliament to address the near-daily pro-democracy marches that have gripped the country for months. As per reports, the lawmakers are discussing the demands made by the protesters.

The major demands of the student-led protesters include the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, constitutional changes in order to make it more democratic and reforms to the country’s monarchy.

In Thailand, the monarchy is considered sacrosanct and a symbol of national unity; this is why the issues raised by the protesters have been unprecedented in the country’s history. The demands for reform to the monarchy have also sparked counter-protests by those that support the royals.

According to reports, about 5,000-10,000 protesters defied warnings from police and authorities and marched to the German embassy in hopes of bringing to attention the amount of time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in the European nation.

The representative of the protesters reportedly presented embassy officials with a letter asking German authorities to investigate the activities of the Thai king and to determine if the royal exercised political powers while in Germany. The protesters argue that if the King did exercise his powers from German soil then it would be a violation of Germany's territorial sovereignty. As per reports, the German government seems to be receptive to the Thai protester's demands.

(With AP Inputs, Image AP)

