Ghana Bride makes an unimaginable entry at her wedding venue in a white coffin.

Making the wedding day unique and innovative is the modern-day trend, unlike past times, when people used to celebrate the occasion traditionally and conventionally. Some people get their dogs at the wedding, while others ride on bikes to get the bride. Breaking free from the stereotypical norms is the new trend.

Brides enter in a coffin at her wedding

In the latest video which is trending on social media, a Ghana bride made a fascinating entry to the venue. A video was posted on Twitter, where the bride does not walk down the aisle but rather arrives at the venue in a coffin. As much as the video is hilarious, it is scary to watch the bride come out from a coffin and happily dance to the tunes of her wedding music.

- Bride arrives her wedding in a coffin.pic.twitter.com/6c8Sgp1AnA — Postsubman (@Postsubman) November 16, 2019

READ: Twitter Strikes Again With A Viral Video Of 'fake Dinosaur' Chasing People

READ: McDonald Employee Described As 'McHero' On Twitter Since He Served 11 Nuggets To Customers

Netizens feel confused after watching the video

Initially in the video, one can see people cheering and dancing when the coffin arrives covered with black cloth. The bride arrives in a white coffin, later her friends open the coffin and the bride comes out. She looks extremely happy and poses for the cameras. After watching the video, netizens were confused about how to react. Some of the netizens compared her entry to the famous saying, ‘till death do us apart’ while others compared it to the entry of WWE wrestlers.

😂😂

Wetin Undertaker no go see for WWE — Man Like Caxhy (@FafoOluwatosin) November 16, 2019

At a point, I expected thunder to strike her so she could be dead for real.

This is sick — MAAZI 'LyonS 🦁👑 (@femillionz) November 16, 2019

Dead on arrival pic.twitter.com/kzAtKggurz — Man on a Mission (@Fafoo07) November 16, 2019

"Till death do us part" ???Nah.



"Even in death, we parteth not" — R∀GNAR❍K (@JonsingMan) November 16, 2019

READ: Apple Fires Employee For Texting 'extremely Personal' From A Customer's Phone

READ: NASA Scientists Observe 'bizarre' Fluctuating Levels Of Oxygen On Mars

