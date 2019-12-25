Google Celebrates Holiday Season With Vibrant Christmas Doodle

Google is celebrating Christmas Day, that is December 25 with a brand new festive doodle. According to the description provided by Google, no matter how one celebrates this is the season to enjoy the holidays at this wonderful time of the year. The doodle features colourful blinking lights and a creative way of forming the double 'O' using Christmas ornaments.

Festive celebrations

The search engine also features two other customised doodles that appear when other festivals coinciding with Christmas are searched. The first one is a Hanukkah Doodle which appears when someone searches about the Jewish Festival. The festival, which celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple, is an eight-day wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried foods.

The other doodle which appears is for the festival of Kwanzaa which honours the African heritage in African American culture. The festival is celebrated in the United States and other American nations with the African diaspora population. This year google also features a live Santa tracker as well, meaning that you can track where Santa is in real-time and how far is he from their house.

Last year, Google posted a doodle wherein the letter “L” was replaced with a Christmas tree to mark the holiday season. The doodle also featured a few gifts lying beneath the tree, Santa and reindeers getting ready for the festivals. In North American tradition, "Happy Holidays" is spoken or written on greetings during or before the Christmas season.

Google also marked the winter solstice with a doodle that had a snowman on top of the Earth in a dark background that was cleverly placed to replace the second 'o' in google. In the doodle, Earth was also given two baby eyes that were curiously looking up at the baby snowman. According to Google, winter in the Northern Hemisphere started on December 22, 2019, and will end on March 20, 2020.

