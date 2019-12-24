Google Doodle Wishes 'Happy Hoildays,' Keeps Tradition Alive

Google has put up an animated doodle on its homepage wishing everybody “Happy holidays.” In the doodle that was posted yesterday, the letter “O” has been animatedly replaced with a snow globe. Further, it shows “Happy Holidays" written if the cursor is taken over the doodle. The snow globe also features a fully decorated Christmas tree along with a Santa riding his sledge.

Also features two customised doodles

The search engine also features two other customised doodles that appear when other festivals coinciding with Christmas are searched. The first one is a Hanukkah Doodle which appears when someone searches about the Jewish Festival. The festival, which celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple, is an eight-day wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried foods. The other doodle which appears is for the festival of Kwanzaa which honours the African heritage in African American culture. The festival is celebrated in the United States and other American nations with the African diaspora population.

Last year, Google posted a doodle wherein the letter “L” was replaced with a Christmas tree to mark the holiday season. The doodle also featured a few gifts lying beneath the tree, Santa and reindeers getting ready for the festivals. In North American tradition, "Happy Holidays" is spoken or written on greetings during or before the Christmas season.

Google also marked the winter solicit with a doodle that had a snowman on top of the Earth in a dark background that was cleverly placed to replace the second 'o' in google. In the doodle, Earth was also given two baby eyes that were curiously looking up at the baby snowman. According to Google, winter in the Northern Hemisphere started on December 22, 2019, and will end on March 20, 2020.

Read: Google's 'almost Forgotten Third Founder' In Bitter Legal Battle With Estranged Wife

Read: Google, Apple Remove Popular UAE App After Reports Of Spying

Read: How To Get 2020 Google Pay New Year Stamps? Here Are 4 Simple Steps

Read: Google Unveils Adorable Winter Doodle Complete With A Baby Snowman On Top Of Earth