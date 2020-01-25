Google Data Shows Interest In Climate Change Rose Since Australian Bushfires

Google Trends recently released statistical data which showed that search interest for climate change has surged since the beginning of Australian bushfires. The fierce bushfires have killed 32 people and obliterated hundreds of houses.

THREAD: Since the beginning of the #Bushfire season in Australia, search interest for #ClimateChange has surged.



1/5 pic.twitter.com/W9TrNqhOwP — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 24, 2020

In another post, the analysis website revealed that the search for hazard reduction also rose following the increase in debates to ascertain the underlying causes and severity of the fires.

But debate about the underlying causes and severity of the fires has seen search interest for #HazardReduction increase too.



2/5 pic.twitter.com/GQirwpDsQi — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 24, 2020

Read: Serena Williams Wins Twitterati Over With Koala Bear Nail Art Post Australian Bushfires

Read: Zoo Promotes Hippo's 3rd Birthday To Raise Funds For Animals Affected By Bushfires

For long Australian PM Scott Morrisson has claimed that the bushfires are an outcome of persistent climate change, reported International media. On the other hand, the conservative media has emphasised on mismanaged hazard reduction as the cause of the uncontrolled fires.

Misinformation led to rise in interest

In further tweets, Google said that the misinformation spread by the online bots has fuelled people's interest in hazard reduction. It went on to say that at the moment it can not reveal the exact numbers of searches though it concluded that the search for climate change surpassed the search for hazard reduction by Australians.

Misinformation spread online via bots has, in part, fuelled interest for #HazardReduction in Australia in recent months, but just how big an impact has this had?



3/5 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 24, 2020

In it’s concluding post, Google exhibited how since the start of Australian Bushfires in October 2019, search for climate change is four times the daily average for hazard reaction.

Average daily search interest in "climate change" is more than four times the daily average for "hazard reduction" over the past three months in Australia. 5/5



See our embeddable chart here: https://t.co/Y1AQWErtWN#dataviz #ClimateChange @f_l_o_u_r_i_s_h pic.twitter.com/E7ZHESloBp — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 24, 2020

Read: Reliance JIO Enters UPI Payment Market To Compete With Google Pay, Paytm, And PhonePe

Read: Google Tightens Political Ads Policy To Thwart Abuse