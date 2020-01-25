The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Google Data Shows Interest In Climate Change Rose Since Australian Bushfires

Rest of the World News

Google Trends recently released statistical data which showed that search interest for climate change has surged since the beginning of Australian bushfires.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Google

Google Trends recently released statistical data which showed that search interest for climate change has surged since the beginning of Australian bushfires. The fierce bushfires have killed 32 people and obliterated hundreds of houses. 

In another post, the analysis website revealed that the search for hazard reduction also rose following the increase in debates to ascertain the underlying causes and severity of the fires. 

Read: Serena Williams Wins Twitterati Over With Koala Bear Nail Art Post Australian Bushfires

Read: Zoo Promotes Hippo's 3rd Birthday To Raise Funds For Animals Affected By Bushfires

For long Australian PM Scott Morrisson has claimed that the bushfires are an outcome of persistent climate change, reported International media. On the other hand, the conservative media has emphasised on mismanaged hazard reduction as the cause of the uncontrolled fires. 

Misinformation led to rise in interest

In further tweets, Google said that the misinformation spread by the online bots has fuelled people's interest in hazard reduction. It went on to say that at the moment it can not reveal the exact numbers of searches though it concluded that the search for climate change surpassed the search for hazard reduction by Australians.

In it’s concluding post, Google exhibited how since the start of Australian Bushfires in October 2019, search for climate change is four times the daily average for hazard reaction. 

Read: Reliance JIO Enters UPI Payment Market To Compete With Google Pay, Paytm, And PhonePe

Read: Google Tightens Political Ads Policy To Thwart Abuse

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA BACKS RAJ THACKERAY
PRASHANT KISHOR ATTACKS SUSHIL MODI
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
ROSS TAYLOR LAUDS BUMRAH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA