Serena Williams Wins Twitterati Over With Koala Bear Nail Art Post Australian Bushfires

Tennis News

Australian Open: Serena Williams may be out of the tournament after Friday's defeat but it was her koala-themed nail art which grabbed everyone’s attention.

Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams kicked off the first day of the Australian Open with a win as she defeated her Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova in Melbourne Park. However, it was her koala-themed nail art which grabbed everyone’s attention. According to many, Serena Williams’ cute nail-art was a nod to the massive bushfires which have affected Australia badly off late. The devastating bushfire has far wiped out more than 25,000 koalas. According to Daily Mail, the former World No.1 helped raise nearly $5 million for the people of Australia.

Also Read l Rafael Nadal kisses ballgirl at Australian Open; Twitterati reacts in awe

After her match, fans took to Twitter and praised Serena Williams for her efforts. However, some of them wondered how Serena Williams delivers an incredible game despite flaunting those long and beautiful nails. One even said that Williams is so talented that she can defeat opponents and look good at the same time.

Also Read l Coco Gauff stuns defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets

Serena Williams koala bear nail art: Twitter reacts

Also Read l  Serena Williams cries as 'best friend' Caroline Wozniacki retires at Australian Open

Also Read l Aussie Barty secures 1st spot in Australian Open's 4th round

Serena Williams eliminated from Australian Open

On Friday, January 24, 2020, Serena Williams got eliminated from the ongoing Australian Open. She was beaten by Wang Qiang of China. The seven-time Australian Open champion lost to Qiang 4-6, 7-6 (2), 5-7.

Also Read l Serena Williams knocked out of Australian Open; Historic 24th title delayed

