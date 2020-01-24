Serena Williams Wins Twitterati Over With Koala Bear Nail Art Post Australian Bushfires

Tennis legend Serena Williams kicked off the first day of the Australian Open with a win as she defeated her Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova in Melbourne Park. However, it was her koala-themed nail art which grabbed everyone’s attention. According to many, Serena Williams’ cute nail-art was a nod to the massive bushfires which have affected Australia badly off late. The devastating bushfire has far wiped out more than 25,000 koalas. According to Daily Mail, the former World No.1 helped raise nearly $5 million for the people of Australia.

After her match, fans took to Twitter and praised Serena Williams for her efforts. However, some of them wondered how Serena Williams delivers an incredible game despite flaunting those long and beautiful nails. One even said that Williams is so talented that she can defeat opponents and look good at the same time.

Serena Williams koala bear nail art: Twitter reacts

Serena Williams rocked a Koala nail polish . 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🐨🐨🐨👍👍👍#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/UYRHosCVvR — Sports Freakshow ⚽🏈🏉🏀⚾🏏 (@aussiebeastmode) January 23, 2020

After 20 years in the game, Serena Williams' sense of style is still dope...and those lovely nails, damn! Okay, can we now focus on the match please?#ItsMauve 💜🎾💜 #AusOpen — Omý Ogbughalu, PhD (@realDrOmy) January 20, 2020

serena williams playing with long acrylic nails on amazes me more than it should — ☀︎ jenna ☀︎ k ☀︎ (@jennasuth) January 24, 2020

How can you take the racket, make your strong serve without damaging your nails and play well?🤔🤔😶💅 — José G. Arias Castellanos.🇻🇪 (@Joscast21) January 23, 2020

Y’all don’t understand @serenawilliams is so good at tennis and she does it with a full set HER NAILS DONT EVER BREAK. The talent 🥺 — Phe (@thepheshow) January 23, 2020

Serena Williams eliminated from Australian Open

On Friday, January 24, 2020, Serena Williams got eliminated from the ongoing Australian Open. She was beaten by Wang Qiang of China. The seven-time Australian Open champion lost to Qiang 4-6, 7-6 (2), 5-7.

