Google, Facebook No Longer World's Most Desirable Workplaces: Report

Big tech companies like Facebook and Google are no longer the world's most desirable workplaces as the ranking of both the companies on Glassdoor's list have considerably dropped. According to Glassdoor's annual ranking, the Silicon Valley companies dropped out of the top ten “best places to work” in the United States and the top three spots in the list are held by HubSpot, Bain & Company and DocuSign respectively. In the past ten years Facebook has been rated as the best place to work three times, however, this year it was ranked 23rd. Google, on the other hand, was voted the best place to work in the year 2015 and has been top ten finishers the previous eight years, came in at number 11.

This is the second year in a row that Facebook's ranking has dropped. The company tumbled 16 spots and its desirability ranking dropped from 4.5 to 4.4 out of a perfect 5. Facebook which reached the top spot in Glassdoor's 2018 rankings fell to number seven in the 2019 list. According to international media reports, Facebook's drop comes as regulators put the social media company in the crosshairs of antitrust investigations. The rankings also show that the employees no longer regard working at the social media company after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook also struggled to recruit college graduates and software engineers. While talking to an international media outlet, an employee also said that the company is 'painstakingly slow' when it comes to making decisions on matters of privacy due to its numerous scandals over the years.

READ: Thousands Of UK Political Ads Go Missing From Facebook Database

READ: Sundar Pichai Shares New Password Protection Feature For Google Chrome

Apple, Amazon fails to crack the list

According to reports, at Google, many employees have protested against the company on a number of topics, including the company's intimidation tactics against worker organisers. It was also reported that only some of the employees were inspired by Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai's vision and some workers believed that senior management could successfully lead the company into the future. Google and Facebook were not the only tech companies to drop in rankings. Apple dropped 13 spots to 84th and an award score of 4.3 and Amazon also failed to crack the list of 100. Meanwhile, Microsoft was able to climb up 13 spots and landed at number 21 with an award score of 4.4.

READ: Sacked Google Engineers Break Silence In Complaint To US Government

READ: Apple Will Let You Add Wheels To Its New Mac Pro For Around Rs 28,500