Google Searches For Draft Age Increase Amid Concerns Of War Between The US And Iran

After Iran's Revolutionary Guard's top commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US-orchestrated airstrike at Baghdad's International airport on January 2, an increase in Google searches for draft age was noticed amid concerns of a war between the United States and Iran. According to reports, Google searches for draft age in the US witnessed a massive increase after the airstrike and that the spike was noticed after the website of Selective Service System (SSS) crashed. The SSS is an organisation which looks into and gives out information based on the military draft.

Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

Google Trends also showcased that an increase in searches for draft age was witnessed in Wales, England, and Scotland. According to reports, the draft age in the US is between 18-26 whereas the system of the draft has been non-existent in the United Kingdom since the year 1963 with the former lower age limit being 17.

What is 'Draft Age'?

All US male citizens between the age group 18-25 are required to register with the Selective Service System. The Selective Service System (SSS) is a standalone agency in the United States that keeps hold of information based on all those American people subject to the military draft. The United States of America for the first time drafted soldiers during the Civil War and stopped conscripting soldiers after 1973 and its aftermath resulted in the SSS.

The SSS mandates all male citizens to register within a month of their 18th birthday, listing all those who are subject to a potential draft. However, in today's time, US military follows a volunteer system and in order to reinstate the military conscription, the Congress will be required to pass a law, needing the President's signature and large political support.

US government agency website hacked

The website of a not-so-popular United States government agency was breached by a group claiming to be hackers from Iran on January 4. The hackers posted messages vowing revenge in relation to the US airstrike at Baghdad's International airport that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The website of Federal Depository Library Programme was replaced with a page titled 'Iranian Hackers'' and displayed images of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with the Iranian flag. Another graphic was posted on the website with US President Donald Trump being punched in the face by a fist emanating from Iran while missiles flying by in the background.

(With inputs from agencies)