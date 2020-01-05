Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran; Threatens To Attack 'harder Than Ever Before'

Donald Trump, in a fresh threat, has 'advised' Iran from attacking the United States to avenge IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani's death, and warned them of a harder retaliation than ever before. The US President further bragging about the country's military prowess, claimed that they would not hesitate before sending some of the 'brand new beautiful equipment' to Iran.

He said, "They attacked us, and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!" "The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!" Donald Trump added. [sic]

Hours earlier, Trump warned to bomb 52 sites significant to Iranian culture, which was reminded to be a war crime to the US President. Taking to his most liked medium of communication, Trump threatened to hit "very fast and very hard" to Iran, in case of any misadventures by the Middle Eastern country.

US-Iran tensions

Tensions between the foes--Iran and the United States escalated dramatically after a US air raid killed Iranian military commander Soleimani. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani, and, threatened the US saying "a harsh retaliation is waiting."

The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli.

Donald Trump has time and again showed a willingness to end the US military presence in the area. "We’re getting out. Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand. The job of our military is not to police the world," he had declared back in 2019. However, with concerns of bloody aftermath of this attack, the killing of Suleimani is likely to be a climacteric moment for the US in the Middle East.

