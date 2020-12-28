'Great Sadness': World's First Rare White Kiwi Manukura Dies After Surgery In New Zealand

New Zealand’s 'National Treasure' and world's first-ever ultra-rare white Kiwi bird, named 'Manukura' died on December 27 following surgery. The unique bird, which was declared as the ambassador of the Pukaha National Wildlife Center on Mount Bruce to highlight the plight of endangered species, had suddenly stopped eating and losing weight in early December 2020 and was admitted to a local Wildbase Hospital located in Massey University in Palmerston North that specialized in animal veterinary. Makula's habitat, New Zealand's Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre shared the tragic news on its official Facebook handle, lamenting the loss of the bird.

"It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our dear friend Manukura," the center wrote in an online post. "After rangers caring for Manukura noticed she was not eating and losing weight in early December 2020 she was swiftly taken to Wildbase Hospital, a specialist wild animal veterinary practice at Massey University in Palmerston North. Wildbase vets operated to remove an infertile egg that had become stuck and unable to be passed naturally," the center informed. It further added that the surgery was required for the rare bird as her oviduct had to be removed. "The surgeries went well but were not enough to save the ailing kiwi whose health continued to deteriorate in the weeks following the operation," Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre said, adding that the bird passed away at 12.50 pm on 27 December 2020 in the care of rangers and veterinary staff.

The bird was 'first to hatch'

The female North Island kiwi was born at the Wairarapa center in 2011 and had instantly become popular worldwide for its beautiful white feathers. Pūkaha’s general manager, Emily Court told NZ broadcasters that the bird was in extreme pain as the infertile egg had gotten stuck in her ovaries. She further informed that the glorious bird's death had struck the staff with pain and gloom as the species was a part of the Pūkaha family and was the first to hatch among the three white kiwis at Pūkaha during the 2011-2012 breeding season. Tribal communities across the Rangitāne o Wairarapa had welcomed the bird's birth and named had given it the name 'Manukura' which meant 'of chiefly status', the manager informed. According to the center, the bird suffered a condition called leucism due to which its feathers were pale and had turned pure white, making it the world's rare white kiwi.

