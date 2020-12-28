Watch: New Zealand Grocery Store Staff Breaks Into Dance, Netizens Love Wholesome Video

In a bid to let off some stress as the dreadful year of 2020 approaches its end, a heartwarming video of grocery store workers from New Zealand caught dancing on CCTV camera has been making rounds on the internet. The wholesome clip shows the workers dressed in black from Commonsense Organics, a New Zealand based food supply chain and shaking a leg with enthusiasm and simply having a good time while working. The video was shared by the official Instagram account of the organisation while asking the followers to ‘keep sound on’.

In the caption of the post which has already garnered over 9k views, the Commonsense Organics also wrote, “We’re nearing the end of an exhausting year and our Tory team felt the sudden impulse to let off a bit of steam during a uncharacteristically quiet moment in the store. We caught this on the CCTV and wanted to share with y’all.”

Watch the video:

Netizens say ‘This is awesome’

Hailing the video for being ‘beautiful’, several internet users commented under the viral video saying that it was “awesome”. One of the netizens from the United States even shared a story stemming from the post and wrote, “For years my work family’s jam of choice was I Wanna Dance With Somebody - no matter the event, we would dance behind the bars or behind the scenes or invade the floor and dance with the guests (with the same moves as you guys). Our venue shut down in March and this video makes me really, really happy. Cheers from Pittsburgh, USA.”

Another heartwarming video had gone viral earlier this month celebrating the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. It showed healthcare workers' friends dancing to cheer vaccine distributors upon the arrival of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs. A video of the gig was shared online by Kate Walsh, the President of Boston Medical Centre, and is now spreading joy across the internet.

Why I love my job â¦@The_BMCâ© ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

