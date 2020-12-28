Exotic Bird On 'The Masked Dancer': Netizens Speculate Disguised Celebrity As An Athlete

The Masked Dancer premiered on Fox on December 27, 2020, and has gone to be one of the favourite shows of the audiences already. Here, the participants, who are celebrities, have to disguise themselves in various fancy costumes and perform. Of all the costumes that featured in the first episode of The Masked Dancer, the Exotic Bird made the most noise on social media. Read ahead to know ‘who is the exotic bird on The Masked Dancer.

Also read | Tom Hanks Says Cinema Halls Will Absolutely' Survive COVID-19

Also read | Jennifer Aniston Criticized Over '2020 Pandemic' Christmas Tree Ornament

Exotic Bird on The Masked Dancer

The judges of the show, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale, as well as netizens have been trying to guess who the exotic bird could be. Before starting their performance, the disguised celebrity also dropped hints about who could they be.

In the video, they were heard saying that they always have been a little competitive and also said that they were received flak for losing a lot of things in life. They also used the word ‘scored’ in their word up feature. The celebrity participants danced on Con Calma – Remix by Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry and Snow.

This made the judges think that the exotic dancer is an athlete or a trained performer. Brian guessed the masked dancer to be either Hope Solo or Marion Jones while Ashley zeroed in on Fergie and Lady Gaga but lastly settled with Jennifer Hudson. Ken was quite confident that the masked dancer was tennis-star Venus Williams.

Apart from the moves of the exotic bird on The Masked Dancer, the costume of the disguised celebrity was also loved by the audiences. They, too, have said on social media that exotic bird on The Masked Dancer is an athlete. One user has also commented that they think it is Miley Ray in the costume. While one user commented that is Britney Spears as she has been attacked in the past several times.

WOW #ExoticBirdMask is a natural performer ‼️ What a way to end the night 🦅 #TheMaskedDancer pic.twitter.com/LI0KQE8mJM — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 28, 2020

#TheMaskedDancer Exotic bird is Brittany Spears. 07 is when she had her break down, she has been attacked in the past. She has taken up track and field since the lockdown began, plus that dancing style — Christopher "The Philly Jesus" Foley (@Caelaen0228) December 28, 2020

My guess is gymnast Shawn Johnson East. #ExoticBirdMask #TheMaskedDancer She won DWTS - she can dance! — Sigrid (@SigridOtto) December 28, 2020

#ExoticBirdMask is either a basketball player or track & field star #TheMaskedDancer — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) December 28, 2020

The plot of The Masked Dancer is similar to that of The Masked Singer. Here, the celebrity participants have to don various funky costumes to disguise themselves and perform. The shoe is being hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. The current ten constants on the show are Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Ice Cube, Miss Moth, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. One of the disguised participants who was dressed as a Disco Ball has been revealed to be Ice-T and he has exited the show.

Also read | Stan Lee's Quiz: Can You Recognize The Movie By Stan Lee's Cameo In It?

Also read | Who Plays Wild Card In 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast? Find Out All The Details About The Actor

Image courtesy- @maskeddanncerfox Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.