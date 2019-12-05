Greece: Fire Breaks Out At A Luxury Hotel, Firefighters Deployed To Rescue People

A sudden fire broke out in one of the luxury hotels in the capital of Greece on December 5. The emergency services have been deployed at the site, with the firefighters evacuating the hotel and rescuing the people.

Fire broke at a luxury hotel

The fire blazes were reported at the Athenaeum Palace in Athens. However, there is no information about what caused the fire or how many people were inside the hotel when the fire broke out. According to the fire department, 35 firefighters have been deployed along with 12 fire trucks. It was reported that the fire was partially brought under control immediately.

International media reported that one can witness layers of smoke coming out from the windows on the upper floors of the seven floored hotel. The firefighters used ladders to reach out to the people trapped inside. They were able to rescue a woman dressed in the housekeeping uniform. In the latest updates, six people have been rescued by the firefighters so far.

Firefighters checked each and every room in the hotel to confirm that no person is still trapped inside the hotel. People were seen rushing out from the side entrances, wrapped in blankets. There were ambulances and paramedics present at the site providing emergency medical aid. One of the Isreali guests told international media that they initially smelled the smoke and suddenly saw people rushing towards the entrance.

