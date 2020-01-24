The Debate
Greta Thunberg Accuses Davos Billionaires Of 'completely Ignoring' Climate Demands

Rest of the World News

Greta Thunberg on Friday said her calls to the corporate elite meeting at Davos to immediately disinvest in fossil fuels has been ignored by corporate elites.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg on Friday said her calls to the corporate elite meeting at Davos to immediately disinvest in fossil fuels has been ignored. At the World Economic Forum, Thunberg emphasised that the elites are not doing enough to deal with Climate emergency and warned them that the time is running out. 

Read: Greta Thunberg Slams US Official, Says 'don't Need Degree To Know Climate Targets'

'Expected behaviour'

Speaking to international media reporters in a Swiss ski resort, the 17-year-old climate activist said she had a few demands from the elites but she was sure that they would be ignored. She further said the behaviour was expected from the world leaders. Thunberg was the highlight of the Davos conference and drew massive attention from a global audience including US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Read: 'Would've Loved To Attend Impeachment Trial, Meet Greta Thunberg': Trump At Davos

'Is she the Chief Economist?'

In a press conference on January 23, Mnuchin first asked 'who is' the 17-year-old and after a brief pause said it was a 'joke'. According to the US Treasury Secretary, the teenager should first go to college and then she can come back and explain to them.

Speaking to the reporters, he said  “Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused.” Then after a pause, he said it was “a joke.” Mnuchin concluded, “After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”

Greta's reply

In a reply to Mnuchin, Thunberg posted a clip of a graph about emissions on Twitter and said that it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1.5 degrees carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up. 

The 17-year-old student from Stockholm has been holding climate strikes across the globe to raise awareness and force world leaders to take concrete steps against climate change. She has been raising voice from international platforms to cut carbon emissions but the Trump administration has not been fond of the teenage activist.

Read: US Treasury Secretary Slams Greta Thunberg, Says She Should 'go Study'

Read: Greta Thunberg Denies Saying 'the World Has 8 Years To Save The Climate', WEF Apologises

Published:
COMMENT
