The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Greta Thunberg Denies Saying 'the World Has 8 Years To Save The Climate', WEF Apologises

Rest of the World News

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg denied saying the world has eight years to save the climate after the World Economic Forum quoted her on Twitter

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Greta Thunberg

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg denied saying the world had eight years to save the climate and environment after the World Economic Forum (WEF) quoted her on Twitter. Thunberg took the centre stage at the WEF 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, to talk about climate action. Referring to a report by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Thunberg said that “remaining budget is gone within eight years” at the current rate of carbon emission levels.

Read: Donald Trump 'would Have Loved' To Meet Greta Thunberg At Davos

WEF apologises

After WEF tweet, Greta denied saying anything close to it and added that she will never say it.

The WEF immediately issued an apology for the misinterpretation and shared the exact statement she made at the event.

Read: Greta Thunberg Says 'planting Trees Is Not Enough' As Trump Joins Initiative

'End fossil fuel subsidies'

At the global event, the 17-year-old climate activist reiterated that leaders have failed to take comprehensive measures to avert the climate crisis. She called for an immediate end to fossil fuel subsidies and completely divest from fossil fuels. “We don't want these things done by 2050, or 2030, or even 2021, we want this done now," said Thunberg.

“We're not telling you to offset your emissions by paying someone to plant trees in somewhere like Africa, while at the same time forests like the Amazon are being slaughtered at an infinitely higher rate,” she added at the 50th meet of WEF.

Read: Greta Thunberg Sides Question About How She Deals With 'haters', Wins Applauses

Read: Greta Thunberg Slams Global Inactions At World Economic Forum In Davos

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
DR. SINGHVI SLAMS 'AZADI' SLOGANS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA