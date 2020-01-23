'Would've Loved To Attend Impeachment Trial, Meet Greta Thunberg': Trump At Davos

At the Davos summit in Switzerland, United States President Donald Trump delivered a rambling speech. While speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump first spoke about the impeachment trial and continued to call it a 'hoax'. He also labelled Adam Schiff a 'corrupt politician' and added that the Democrats have been 'driven crazy' by him. He further also added that he would have 'loved' to attend the proceedings but his lawyers 'might have a problem'.

Trump said, "I'd love to go, wouldn't that be great? Wouldn't that be beautiful? I'd love to sit right in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces. I'd love to do it."

'Would have loved to go...'

He further also praised his team who have also called the impeachment articles against the US leader as 'brazen and unlawful'. The POTUS admitted that he watched 'some' of the proceedings and praised the White House Counsel Pat Cipollone who is leading Trump's legal team saying 'was very proud' of the job he did at the trial along with the entire team. The US leader also said that impeachment 'is so bad for our country', but also said that he wanted to see his former aides like the former national security advisor, John Bolton.

He further went on to call a potential key witness in the impeachment trial a 'groupie' and a 'conman'. He also added that Rudy Giuliani is 'one of the greatest crime fighters in the last 100 years'. In the end, he also said that Guiliani knows corruption better than anybody.

On meeting Greta Thunberg

At Davos Trump also stated that he 'would have loved' to have met the teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. He further announced that America would join the tree initiative. The US President when asked about environmental issues, he replied saying that the 'environment is very important to me'.

