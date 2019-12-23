Greta Thunberg Criticises Australian Government Amid 'catastrophic' Bushfires

The teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has also joined the backlash faced by the Australian government for its failure to control the 'catastrophic' bushfires on December 22. Thunberg shared a clip by Australian news channel which showed the ring of fire around Sydney 'angry and frightening' saying that even such incidents have not brought about political action against the climate crisis. As Australia battles an unprecedented fire emergency and a record-breaking heatwave, the 16-year-old said 'this has to change now' and questioned, 'how is this possible?' while referring to the political leaders who 'fail' to see the connection between the climate crisis and severe weather condition.

Read - Scott Morrison Justifies Holiday Break Amid Bushfires: Had Promised Kids

Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?

Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires

That's what has to change.

Now. https://t.co/DQcZViKJQz — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 22, 2019

Read - Australian PM Issues Apology For His Hawaii Trip Amid Bushfires Crisis

Climate change policies criticised

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has accepted criticism on behalf of his government's climate change policies. It was because of dry conditions that bought about an early start to the fires. Australia has also been criticised at the United Nations summit in Madrid because of its climate change measures as it uses old carbon credits to count future emission targets. After two fire responders lost their lives while trying to douse fires, Morrison said that he was aware of the fact and people were bound to get upset.

As firefighters battle against raging wildfires in Australia, massive bushfires were fanned across the state of New South Wales with two bushfires around Sydney in what was termed as an emergency level. According to reports, a lot of major roads going towards the south and west direction around the city of Sydney were shut down. Also, the concerned officials asked all the residents to slightly delay their holiday plans, with warnings about the raging wildfires due to soaring temperatures above 40 degrees.

Read - Australia: Firefighters Discover Huge Marijuana Plants While Fighting Bushfires

Read - Australia Declare State Of Emergency In New South Wales After Unprecedented Bushfires