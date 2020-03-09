Greta Thunberg And Other Prominent Women's Books That Talk About Climate Change

Teen climate activist from Sweden Greta Thunberg is quite vocal and aggressive while speaking about taking effective measures for climate change. She was recently at a rally in UN. The 17-year-old environmentalist also called the EU's proposal for action against climate change insufficient.

Greta has reached millions of people, especially students from around the world, who have followed her lead in campaigning for effective measures against climate change. Take a look at the books on climate change written by inspirational people like Greta Thunberg, who are taking actions against the adversities of climate change.

No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference - Greta Thunberg

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has released many books which bring to light the adversities climate change causes, which people can conveniently forget. In this book, Greta shares her story on how she being a 15-year-old girl decided not to go to school one fine day and instead joined protests to ask for substantial actions against the climate change crisis. Her actions eventually ignited a worldwide social movement. It also earned her a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The End of the Ocean - Maja Lunde

The novel The End of the Ocean is written by Maja Lunde and is a fictional book focusing on climate change. The book is a tale of a father and daughter’s survival together and a clear call to action on climate change.

The book narrates the plight of the planet Earth now and then in a leap of 20+ years and how the parts of the world have been encompassed with thirst and war. The plot revolves around how drought has struck havoc in many areas.

After the Flood by Kassandra Montag

The novel focuses on the world after a period of 100 years and how it has changed drastically. In this novel, the flood has taken over major parts of the American continent where the protagonist Myra has lost her daughter thinking that she was gripped under the wrath of the floodwaters. But after news comes that she was later seen somewhere, the plot then starts about the journey of Myra through a deadly voyage in order to find her daughter. The book will surely make you ponder about 'what if!'

Dr Wangari Maathai Plants a Forest

The book is another release by the popular Rebel Girls, who earlier published the novel called Good Night Stories. This climate action book is a historical novel telling the life of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist and environmentalist from Kenya named Dr Wangari Maathai.

It’s a story of how the young Wangari Maathai realises that a simple solution for the betterment of dry barren lands that often cause deadly landslides is to plant trees. The story captures the life of a young Wangari Maathai and how she goes through studying various genres to realise the end of the overworked soil issue.

