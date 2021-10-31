Greta Thunberg Joins Thousands Of Climate Activists In Glasgow Ahead Of COP26 Summit

Teen environment activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday joined thousands of climate change activists who rallied to Glasgow ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Thunberg's arrival in Glasgow, Scotland by train on Saturday was a huge boost for the mob that had marched from around the world to demonstrate during the COP26 Climate Change Summit beginning from today. In a major protest to voice the climate concerns, as many as 1,00,000 supporters are expected to join on coming Friday.

Thunberg took to Twitter to announce her arrival at Glasgow. "Finally in Glasgow for the #COP26! And thanks for the very warm welcome," the 18-year-old wrote. Earlier on October 29, she had attended a small protest against global banks accusing them of "destabilising" the planet and putting lives at risk. Greta's arrival, as said by BBC, was an opening ceremony" to a series of processions and expectedly "violent" protests planned in Glasgow on the sidelines of the UN summit.

Thousands of activists descend on Glasgow

Thousands of activists, including pilgrims from the Extinction Rebellion Faith (XR), arrived in Glasgow ahead of the COP26 Glasgow Summit to let the climate concerns known to the world leaders at the United Nations convention. The large mob kick-started their 'Fridays for Future' rallies all across the Scottish city from Saturday, the Independent reported.

'Blue Rebels', Scotland XR's sister group formed the guard of honour for the pilgrims. A Spanish activists group began their journey from Bilbao on a ferry to Portsmouth and undertook a 30-day hike to Glasgow. Young Christian Network also walked around 1,200 miles from Cornwall in support of climate and to demonstrate against the "empty promises of the leaders." Another group Camino walked from London to Bristol and to Glasgow in under two months to attend the international climate change rallies organised in the heart of the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, COP26 Climate Change Summit is a vital global forum beginning from October 31 until November 12. The global summit, to be attended by at least 150 countries or parties, virtually and physically, is expected to accelerate actions towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and restrict global climate increase to 1.5°C. It is also aimed to lead the world to "decarbonised" economy by robust actions towards "Net-Zero" commitment. It will also look forward to mobilising funds to meet the pledge of $100bn a year by countries and international financial institutions, among many others.

