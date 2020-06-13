New Genus Of Huntsman Spiders Named After Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, has recently had a group of spiders named after her. As per reports, the new genus of huntsman spiders, Thunberga gen. nov., was discovered in Madagascar by German arachnologist Peter Jager, who decided to name them after the teenage climate activist to honour her commitment to tackling climate change.

This adds to Thunberg's list of personal accolades that also includes being named TIME magazine's Person of the Year. Jager in a statement had reportedly said that climate change, that the teenage activist was fighting against, affects "all areas of nature —including the endemic diversity and spider fauna of Madagascar".

Jager is well-reputed in his field and has discovered several new spider species in his career spanning two decades. Another reason why Jager decided to name the spider after Greta is because he wanted to draw attention to the serious issue of loss of biodiversity in Madagascar. Jagers' findings about the new genus of huntsman spiders were published in the scientific journal Zootaxa. In the study, he explains that this new type of spider differs from other huntsman spiders in the way that their eyes are arranged as well as the unique dotted patterns on their backs.

According to the study, huntsman spiders are different from normal spiders as they do not spin their webs and wait for their prey. Instead, the Huntsman spiders hunt and forage for the prey.

Greta’s thoughts on George Floyd killing

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg on June 5 reportedly said that the US struggle for racial justice after the death of George Floyd is part of the fight against climate change and social justice that unites everyone together. In an interview with an international media outlet, Thunberg said that the world needs to stand ‘united’ and remember that the fight for social justice, environmental justice, racial justice, and climate justice is the same fight.

