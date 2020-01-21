Greta Thunberg Slams Global Inactions At World Economic Forum In Davos

Climate activist Greta Thunberg at the 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos slammed global inactions and said that the richer countries need to get down to zero emissions much faster. She also added that the leaders are not doing anything to deal with the climate emergency. The 17-year-old further warned them that the time was running out and without treating it as real crisis one cannot solve the issue.

Ahead of a session devoted to climate change the Swedish teen activist said that the world needs to start listening to the science and treat the climate crisis with the importance it deserves. In her speech, she explains that with today's emissions levels, 'the richer countries need to get down to zero emissions much faster and then help poor countries to do the same so that people in less fortunate parts of the world can raise their living standards'.

'Every fraction of a degree matters'

The Swedish teenager came to fame by staging a regular strike at her school. In her speech, she explained that the world has only a 67 per cent chance of limiting the global average temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, she explains that the number is much lower, but it is necessary to make the Paris Agreement to work on a global scale. She further adds that the approximate 67 per cent chance is the one with the highest odds given by the IPCC and now we have less than 340 gigatons of CO2 left to emit in that budget to share fairly.

She said, “And why is it so important to stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius? Because even at 1-degree people are dying from climate change because that is what the united science calls for, to avoid destabilising the climate so that we have the best possible chance to avoid setting off irreversible chain reactions. Every fraction of a degree matter”.

