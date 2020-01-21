Katherine Ryan Defends Rosie Jones Over Her Joke On Greta Thunberg

Candian Actress and comedian Kathrine Ryan recently spoke to international media defending her fellow comedian Rosie Jones after the latter was criticized for making an obscene joke about Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Jones faced a backlash after she made a joke about Thunberg while appearing on The Last Leg.

'Thunberg needs to live'

Speaking about the issue to international media reporters, she explained that people just misunderstood Jones. Defending her, she further said that a lot of time when people get offended, it’s not the joke but the fact that they’re too thick to understand the joke. The 36-year-old went on to say that Jones did not intend to upset Thunberg. She added that there are grown individuals all over America and the world who would actually wish to harm Thunberg but Jones isn’t one of them. Ryan also praised Jones and said that she’s a really talented comedian and an absolute star.

On December 31, the British comedian 'shocked' netizens with her 'inappropriate' joke on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on The Last Leg. Jones took the stage to share her thoughts on the 16-year-old and started off saying 'Greta's amazing' and 'what she's doing is brilliant' but goes on to make obscene comments about how 'she needs to live a little'. While the people on the show started laughing and Jones received applause, the people on the internet did not take the 'joke' in the same light and said 'the world is doomed'.

Last week, Thunberg addressed hundreds of people at a climate march in Lausanne, Switzerland. She also spoke to the protesters on what she claimed was the one-year anniversary of the first Friday climate rallies in the country. Police officers clashed with some demonstrators during the protest. The rally was held ahead of World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.