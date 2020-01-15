The Debate
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has A Truck Named After Her In Manchester

Rest of the World News

One of the eight salt trucks in Manchester City, England has been named after the teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg and is called 'Gritter Thunberg'.

Greta Thunberg

One of the eight salt trucks in Manchester, England has been named after the teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg and is called 'Gritter Thunberg'. The Manchester City Council ran an online poll to decide the name of the trucks which will now be used to keep the streets clear of ice. After receiving at least 2,000 responses from the followers including names like Basil Salty, Grit Astley, Spreaddie Flintoff, Spreaddie Mercury, the council decided top eight such suggestions to name the 'new Gritters'.

These vehicles will ensure that roads, footways, and cycle lanes are kept safe and accessible in the face of harsh weather. According to Executive Member for the Environment, Planning and Transport, Councillor Angeliki Stogia, the people will now see the 'name they voted for' on the roads, and therefore it will be spreading 'a little cheer as well as grit' during winter months. However, the 17-year-old has not yet responded to the news. 

Beetle named after Thunberg

This is not the first incident when TIME's person of the year 2019, Thunberg's name was used to name other things. While Manchester council named salt trucks after her, last year, Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the Natural History Museum in London honoured the Swedish activist by naming the tiny creature as “Nelloptodes gretae” which also belongs to the smallest known free-living animals. The scientists recognized Thunberg's advocacy for climate action and protection of the natural world and named an entire species of beetles after her which is now formally registered in the Entomologist's Monthly Magazine. 

