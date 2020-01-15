Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has A Truck Named After Her In Manchester

One of the eight salt trucks in Manchester, England has been named after the teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg and is called 'Gritter Thunberg'. The Manchester City Council ran an online poll to decide the name of the trucks which will now be used to keep the streets clear of ice. After receiving at least 2,000 responses from the followers including names like Basil Salty, Grit Astley, Spreaddie Flintoff, Spreaddie Mercury, the council decided top eight such suggestions to name the 'new Gritters'.

These vehicles will ensure that roads, footways, and cycle lanes are kept safe and accessible in the face of harsh weather. According to Executive Member for the Environment, Planning and Transport, Councillor Angeliki Stogia, the people will now see the 'name they voted for' on the roads, and therefore it will be spreading 'a little cheer as well as grit' during winter months. However, the 17-year-old has not yet responded to the news.

You gotta Snowel with it....



Introducing Manchester's new gritters! These vehicles will help keep the city's roads, cycleways and footways clear of ice in winter ⛄



Thanks to everyone who voted in our polls to choose the eight winning names 👍🏽 https://t.co/cshjZAvf3O pic.twitter.com/BkrP62kGbG — Manchester City Council (@ManCityCouncil) January 9, 2020

Beetle named after Thunberg

This is not the first incident when TIME's person of the year 2019, Thunberg's name was used to name other things. While Manchester council named salt trucks after her, last year, Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the Natural History Museum in London honoured the Swedish activist by naming the tiny creature as “Nelloptodes gretae” which also belongs to the smallest known free-living animals. The scientists recognized Thunberg's advocacy for climate action and protection of the natural world and named an entire species of beetles after her which is now formally registered in the Entomologist's Monthly Magazine.

'You are never too small to make a difference.'



A new species of miniature beetle has been named after @GretaThunberg, in recognition of her advocacy for climate action and protecting the natural world 🌍🐞 https://t.co/BWMgS2VbcM — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) October 25, 2019

