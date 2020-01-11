Greta Thunberg Asks Global Leaders To 'abandon The Fossil Fuel Economy'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and her fellow campaigners on Friday, January 10, urged the global leaders to end the fossil fuel "madness" immediately. As per reports, the activists are also calling on all the leaders who will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) to ensure that the investment funds dump their holdings in fossil fuel companies. According to reports, Thunberg said that they will be demanding the leaders to "abandon the fossil fuel economy."

According to the young climate campaigners, a minimum effort is needed to start a rapid sustainable transition. The burning of fossil fuels is said to be one of the biggest reasons for the climate emergency across the globe.

Fossil Fuels fiasco

After the Paris climate agreement in 2015, several of the world's largest investment companies have been investing over $700 billion in fossil fuel companies in order for them to develop new projects, stated reports. Further, the subsidies for fossil fuels are also very high. According to Thunberg, the fact that the investments and subsidies still have not ended is a "disgrace."

Read: Greta Thunberg to interview Sir David Attenborough in UK Radio show

Read: Rosie Jones makes 'inappropriate joke' on Greta Thunberg, netizens furious

Greta Thunberg and climate change

The Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg drew people's attention across the world after her powerful speech at the United Nations on climate change on September 23. She won the Right Livelihood Award, also known as the 'Alternative Noble Prize'.

The 16-year old reportedly had skipped school to sit outside the Swedish Parliament in defiance to protest about global warming. She promptly called the demonstration a ‘School strike for the climate'. Thunberg was named the 'Person of the Year' for 2019 by Time magazine for her commitment to climate.

Read: Greta Thunberg changed her Twitter username to 'Sharon', here's why

Read: Meat Loaf faces criticism for saying Greta Thunberg is 'brainwashed'

Image Source: AP