Greta Thunberg's Flight-shaming Kicks Off, Sweden Witnesses Decline In Air Travel

As per media reports, there has been a 4% drop in the number of people opting for air travel in Sweden. This comes in the wake of "flight shaming" carried out by the 16-year-old Swedish activist Great Thunberg. However, the Swedish authorities have cited multiple reasons for the drop.

There are a total of 10 airports in Sweden which were nearly used by 40 million people in 2019. However, 42 million people used airline services in 2018. As per media reports, Sweden's airport operators, Swedavia presented a report that showed a 9% downfall in domestic travel as well.

Swedavia on increasing drop rate

The spokesperson of Swedavia, Robert Pletzin cited a number of reasons for the decline in the number of flyers. The reasons listed include aviation tax, softening economy worries and weakening Swedish krona besides the climate debate. Amidst all of this, a new Swedish-born movement of "flight shaming" is gaining prominence in the country.

Pioneer of "flight shaming" movement

The Swedish singer Staffan Lingberg was the pioneer of Flygskam or the "flight shaming" movement. She pledged to give up flying in 2017. Following this development, the teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rose to popularity worldwide with her many campaigns concerning climate change.

Great set an example by crossing the Atlantic in a zero-emissions yacht in 2019. She visited New York during the United Nations General Assembly, to deliver a speech on climate change. Greta Thunberg's campaigns have been often politicised by various leaders across the world as she keeps on having cold shenanigans with US President Donald Trump. She cheekily changed her Twitter bio after Trump critised the teen activist for her climate fervour.

Thunberg on ending fossil fuel madness

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and her fellow campaigners on Friday, January 10, urged the global leaders to end the fossil fuel "madness" immediately. As per reports, the activists are also calling on all the leaders who will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) to ensure that the investment funds dump their holdings in fossil fuel companies. According to reports, Thunberg said that they will be demanding the leaders to "abandon the fossil fuel economy."

According to the young climate campaigners, a minimum effort is needed to start a rapid sustainable transition. The burning of fossil fuels is said to be one of the biggest reasons for the climate emergency across the globe.

