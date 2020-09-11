Who Is Alexandra Zarini? All About Gucci Heiress And Her Lawsuit Against Stepfather

Alexandra Zarini reportedly filed a lawsuit in a US court alleging that her stepfather sexually assaulted her over a period of 16 years. She is the granddaughter of Aldo Gucci, who is the man who turned a small Italian artisanal company into a global fashion brand. The 35-year-old has been financially independent and she reportedly stated that despite the surname ‘Gucci’, she doesn’t have a trust fund.

Zarini did not complete her college degree, however, she has worked in her family business and at an art gallery. Since becoming a full-time mother in 2016, her husband has been supporting the family. She reportedly said that she was denied Gucci clothes while growing up although she was gifted a small handbag by her mother when she turned 17.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by the New York Times, was filed on September 8 in the California superior court in Los Angeles. The action reportedly described years of sexual abuse from Zarini’s stepfather Joseph Ruffalo, who is a music-industry player and who has worked with Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Zarini said that Ruffalo exposed his genitals to her and rubbed them against her. Furthermore, she claimed that her mother, Patricia Gucci not only allowed Ruffalo to continue the alleged molestation but her grandmother also instructed her to keep quiet and cover them up. Zarini reportedly said that both, Patricia and Palombo, tried to avoid what they perceived would be a scandal that could tarnish the Gucci name and potentially cost them millions.

Moreover, Zarini’s lawsuit accuses her mother of hitting and sometimes trying to strangle her. She also reportedly claimed that her stepfather encouraged her in the use of drugs like cocaine and crystal meth. As per reports, the 21-page lawsuit was paired with the launch of Zarini’s anti-child abuse non-profit, the Alexandria Gucci Children’s Foundation.

In a YouTube video, Zarini said, “If you think this doesn’t happen here in Beverly Hills, then you should know that my perpetrator still lives in California, spends time at the Bel-Air country club and volunteers in your children’s hospitals”.

She added, “This is not something that only happens to other families, other neighbourhoods or other countries. It is everywhere”.

Patricia Gucci denies allegations

On the other hand, Patricia Gucci in a statement to the New York Times denied Zarini’s allegations against her and Palombo. She reportedly said that she was ‘deeply sorry’ for the pain Ruffalo caused Zarini. While calling her ex-husband’s acts ‘inexcusable’, Patricia explained that she was devastated when Zarini disclosed everything to her at a family doctor’s office in London back in 2017. She said that she immediately initiated divorce proceedings again Ruffalo and set about healing her family through counselling.

(Image: @itsbiography/Twitter)

