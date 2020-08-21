Lady Gaga's 'Gucci' Movie To Have A-list Actors Like Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Jared Leto?

Ever since Lady Gaga’s Gucci movie was announced, there has been in quite the buzz online. The movie will be helmed by Ridley Scott. The makers of the upcoming movie about Maurizio Gucci’s death are currently eyeing some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the movie. As per a report by Deadline, some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are in talks to be a part of Lady Gaga’s Gucci movie. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Gucci movie to feature Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney?

Reportedly, the upcoming crime drama about Maurizio Gucci’s death in 1995 already has Lady Gaga on board. She will be playing the role of Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. She was convicted for her role in the assassination of Maurizio Gucci.

As per the report, MGM is currently in talks with several Hollywood A-listers like Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney. None of these actors has signed the film yet but if the ensemble cast with these actors will surely make the movie a dream for the movie lovers.

Al Pacino is currently enjoying the success of his show Hunters while Robert De Niro was last seen in The Irishman alongside him. Adam Driver last featured in Mariage Story while Jared Leto will be seen in Morbius and the upcoming Tron movie. MGM is planning to begin the production of Gucci movie right after Ridley Scott finishes shooting his period drama film, The Last Duel. It is expected to resume its production next week. The shoot of The Last Duel was halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga's movie about Maurizio Gucci's death

The story of Maurizio Gucci is one of the most curious cases of the entertainment and fashion industry. His wife, Patrizia Reggiani’s trial was also highly sensationalised. She was released in 2016 after spending 18 years in Jail. Lady Gaga’s Gucci movie’s script is based on a book by Sara Gay Forden titled The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed. Ridley Scott will produce the film alongside wife Giannina Scott, Scott Free Productions and Kevin Walsh.

This upcoming Maurizio Gucci film will be Lady Gaga’s second film after her 2018 movie A Star Is Born. Lady Gaga’s movie featured Bradley Cooper in the male lead. Lady Gaga’s movie A Star Is Born earned her great praises for her acting and singing too. She also won an Academy Award for the song Shallow.

