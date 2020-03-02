Guitar Formerly Owned By John Lennon And George Harrison Valued At £400,000

A man on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow found that his old guitar, which was formerly owned by Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison, is valued at £400,000. Decades ago, the current owner, Ray, recorded a few sessions for a film company that was co-founded by Harrison who told him to keep it.

Ray said that he played a few notes in front of Harrison and the latter asked him to keep it saying he was getting more out of the guitar than the Beatles legend himself. The owner added that he never thought about the value as he thought Harrison as a “mate” and was really “taken aback” after knowing its valuation.

Lennon’s iconic glasses

Last year, a pair of John Lennon’s most iconic round glasses was auctioned for a whopping $200,000 in Sotheby’s, London. The bidding for the sunglasses started at 7.30 pm on December 6 along with other items of The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

The auctioned properties were owned by Alan Herring, the chauffeur for Ringo Starr and bandmate George Harrison. Herring, in his declaration, claimed that he got the glasses from Lennon in 1968 when he was driving Starr along with other members of the band including the legendary singer. Herring said that he found the sunglasses left behind in Starr’s Mercedes and noticed that one lens and one arm had become disconnected.

“I asked John if he’d like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry they were just for the look! He said he’d send out for some that fit. I never did get them mended I just kept them as they were as John had left them,” he said.

It is a gold-tone wire-framed sunglasses by Oliver Goldsmith with round green-tinted lenses, and "Oliver Goldsmith" engraved on each inner temple. The pair of sunglasses lack screw on one side resulting in the loose temple, with minor scratching to lenses. In 1966, Lennon was given a pair of round glasses to prepare for his role in a film which soon became synonymous with his image.

