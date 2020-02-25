Mona Lisa Made Out Of 330 Rubik's Cubes Sold For Half A Million Euros At Auction

'Rubik Mona Lisa' that is made out of nearly 300 Rubik's Cubes was recently auctioned for nearly half a million euros in Paris on Sunday. The art piece was created by French street artist Franck Slama. Franck Slama is famous for the Space Invader mosaics that have appeared on city streets around the world.

Defied expectations

According to reports, the 'Rubik Mona Lisa' sold for $521,000. The price tag set a personal record for the artist. The painting was auctioned at Artcurial auction house. The auction house had originally set the estimated price of the piece at 120,000 to 150,000 euros. Reports indicate that Slama, who works under the pseudonym 'Invader' has claimed to be the founder of a brand new school of art that utilises iconic 1980s puzzles as its medium. He calls it "Rubikcubism". The 'Rubik Mona Lisa' was created in 2005 and was part of a series that replicated great paintings in history.

Other works by Slama include pixellated reproductions of Edouard Manet's 1863 masterpiece "Le Dejeuner sur l'Herbe" (The Luncheon on the Grass) as well as Gustave Courbet's "L'Origine du Monde" (The Origin of the World).

Check out this incredible Mona Lisa Rubik’s Cube mosaic art by artist Invader made up of 330 cubes which will be auctioned off at the auction house @Artcurial tomorrow! Rubik Mona Lisa, 2005, Credit : Invader. #Mosaic #RubiksCubeMosaic #RubiksCube #RubyRubiks pic.twitter.com/zIodC8Oaw0 — Rubik's (@Rubiks_Official) February 22, 2020

A Rubik's Cube "Mona Lisa" goes on sale in Paris and is expected to sell for $160000 or more!



. . To me, the Mona Lisa is a lot like a Rubik's Cube. The longer you stare, the harder you get. What's that? No, you're messed up. I'm fine, thank you. pic.twitter.com/UBDenzcUIy — MeatBlanket (@MeatBlankett) February 4, 2020



