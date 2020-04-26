Canada: Health department warns against use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 patients

Canada’s Department of Health, on April 25 reportedly warned against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19. Previously, the US’ Food and Drug Administration had cautioned against the use of it outside hospitals citing the risk of serious health rhythm problems. Now, Health Canada has reportedly asserted that both the drugs may cause serious side effects and advised using the two drugs only if prescribed by a doctor.

Over 45,000 cases in Canada

The coronavirus pandemic has till now, infected 45,354 and killed 2,465 in the North American nation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on April 24 announced a new 1.1 billion Canadian dollar (about $782,650,000) strategic package in a bid to support vaccine research and clinical trials in the country.

This comes as doctors across the United States warned against the use of ventilators to treat coronavirus patients saying that they were doing more harm than good. According to international media reports, many medical professionals have warned that the risk of using overly intrusive machines could be high.

Intrusive oxygen face masks or invasive ventilators require patients to have a tube inserted in their respiratory system to put in positive pressure and support their lungs in breathing. However, doctors are now recommending non-invasive ventilators that support breathing in the patient with the help of face masks, nasal masks, or a helmet usually with increased oxygen levels. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has gone up to 2,833,697.

According to an international news agency, not intubating coronavirus patients led to better results. A paper published by the American Thoracic Society, on March 30 stated that “COVID-19 did not lead to typical respiratory problems''. The researchers also argued that ventilating COVID-19 patients were not appropriate as their lungs were more elastic and working better than they would expect in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image credits: AP)