'Hero' Man Saves Lives Of Three Men From Flipped Car In Icy Pond

A Nebraska-based man Terry Ingram is being applauded for his actions after he dived in to save three men whose car flipped and landed upside down in an icy pond. According to reports, Terry Ingram was clicking pictures on December 11 when he saw a car suddenly lose control, hitting a fire hydrant and landing in the pond.

The car lost control while crossing the railroad tracks

While talking to a local media outlet, Ingram described the incident and said that the car was right in front of him. He went on to say that the car went out of control while crossing the railroad tracks, adding that after hitting the hydrant, the car flipped and directly landed upside-down in the icy pond. Ingram then heard of the passenger's in the car screaming for help and he immediately ran to help them out.

Ingram said that the guy inside the car was shouting for people to get him out because the water was coming inside. He further added that when he opened the car door, water started going in but he could see the passenger coming out. Recalling the incident, Ingram said that he dived into the pond so that he could open one of the car doors. He was able to pull out all the three men to safety by dragging them towards the shore.

According to reports, Ingram said that he was glad to be at the right place at the right time, adding that whenever he looks back at the pictures he took that day, he will remember that he was able to save three lives. He also hoped to meet the three men to ask about their wellbeing after their horrific experience.

New York governor called a hero

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, recently saved a man who was involved in an accident on the New York highway on December 6. According to reports, Cuomo was on his way to the airport along with his team via the Brooklyn-Queens highway when he saw a flipped truck on the road.

They discovered that a man was still stuck inside the truck, prompting Cuomo to stop and help out the man from his seat. According to reports, the Governor cut the seatbelt in order to free the man stuck to his seat. Cuomo had spotted the truck while he was on his way back from an event in Manhattan where he had been called to speak about reducing traffic congestion on roads.

